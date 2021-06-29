Dell Ultrasharp Webcam serves up a beefy Sony sensor and a hefty price tag

With a lot of folks working at home because of the pandemic and looking to keep that going as we move into post-pandemic times, there’s an increased demand for accessories like webcams and microphones. Today, Dell announced a new 4K webcam that offers many solid features for those working from home. However, while the Dell Ultrasharp Webcam – as it’s officially called – has an impressive list of specifications and features, they will definitely cost you a decent chunk of cash.

Indeed, this is not a $30 webcam. Dell says that the Ultrasharp Webcam comes outfitted with a 4K Sony Starvis CMOS sensor, which allows it to stream and record at higher resolutions than many budget webcams on the market. It should be noted that while the Ultrasharp Webcam is capable of capturing video in 4K, it can only do so at 24 or 30 frames per second. On the other hand, Dell’s datasheet about the webcam says that it can also stream at FHD or standard HD resolutions in 24, 30, or 60 frames per second.

So, if you prefer to bring the resolution down a notch in exchange for a more fluid capture, you’ve got the flexibility to do that. Dell says that the Ultrasharp Webcam uses Digital Overlap HDR to add color to “extreme lighting environments” and uses AI auto framing to keep subjects in focus. The webcam even supports an adjustable field of view, allowing users to stream with a FOV of 65 degrees, 78 degrees, or 90 degrees. One thing to keep in mind is that the Ultrasharp Webcam doesn’t come with a built-in microphone, so you’ll need to use an external mic with it.

The Ultrasharp Webcam can be mounted in a couple of different ways, whether it’s attached to a magnetic monitor mount or mounted on a tripod. In addition, it supports Dell’s Express Sign-In to automatically use Windows Hello as you approach the computer and lock your computer when you walk away. It also comes with a magnetic shutter cap that can be used to cover the camera when it isn’t in use, though we imagine that a fair few buyers will lose that shutter cap rather quickly since it isn’t attached to the camera itself.

All in all, it sounds like Dell has put together a pretty capable webcam here, so it could be a good option for those who need to take a step up from FHD webcams. With a price tag of $199.99, though, the Ultrasharp Webcam can’t exactly be described as inexpensive, so it should probably only be considered by streamers or those who spend a significant portion of their day on video calls. The Ultrawide Webcam is available today from Dell’s website.