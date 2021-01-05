This Dell 40-inch curved ultrawide 5K display is serious desk-candy

Dell isn’t short on displays, but the new 40-inch UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor stands out in the PC-maker’s new CES 2021 range. Apparently the world’s first 40-inch ultrawide curved 5K2K monitor, it’s not quite as expansive as some of the desk-dominating screens we’ve seen in recent months, but still promises a considerable productivity (or entertainment) boost.

WUHD resolution means it clocks in at a healthy 5,120 x 2,160. Less, certainly, than Apple’s Pro Display XDR with its whopping 6016 x 3384 panel, but a fair degree cheaper, since Dell expects it to be priced at $2,099.99 when it goes on sale from January 28.

You still get 100-percent of the sRGB coverage, and 98-percent of DCI-P3 color coverage. There are dual 9W speakers, too, together with both a tilt/swivel stand with height adjustment and support for VESA mounting if you’d prefer a third-party stand. Dell also says its ComfortView Plus system will cut blue light output to reduce eye-strain.

Connectivity is via Thunderbolt, among other options. That means a single cable can deliver data from your laptop, as well as power it with up to 90W in return. The U4021QW display also has DisplayPort 1.4 support and HDMI, plus an ethernet port and 10 Gbps USB 3.2 Gen2 connectivity, turning it into a useful desktop hub as well.

Sadly you don’t get a built-in webcam, which means none of the automatic shutter technology that makes so much sense in Dell’s new laptop range. Other new monitors from the company unveiled today have pop-out cameras, but this flagship model doesn’t include one.

Dell’s focus here is business users, wanting more space on their PC desktop for documents, video calls, and other apps. Still, we could just as easily see the UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor being a hit with creative pros wanting more room and decent color accuracy for their graphics and video editing, or indeed gamers hoping for a more immersive panel.