Deleted Instagram post reveals Friends reunion shooting is underway

The hotly anticipated Friends reunion special is now shooting, at least according to an Instagram post that was published and then quickly deleted by star Matthew Perry. The Friends reunion special, as with many other projects, was put on ice under the COVID-19 pandemic, delaying the premiere indefinitely. Now with mass vaccination underway, it seems the reunion is now shooting.

The Friends reunion special is not, as some had hoped, a revival of the hit ’90s show, which remains one of the most popular sitcoms on television. Rather, the reunion special will see the cast reunite on the original soundstage at Warner Bros Studios in Burbank.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer are all set to return for the special, which was originally planned to launch with the HBO Max streaming service. That didn’t pan out, however, due to the temporary shutdown of production across the television and movie industry in the early days of COVID-19.

Friends star Matthew Perry — who plays Chandler in the sitcom — recently posted an image on Instagram stating that it was taken ‘seconds before eating a makeup brush. Not to mention reuniting with my Friends.’ The post was then deleted, but not before a bunch of Friends fans took screenshots and sent the news far and wide.

According to Deadline, another Instagram post, this one from set designer Greg Grande, showed off the New York apartment where Friends is set — and it, too, was soon deleted. It’s unclear when the reunion special will finally arrive, but when it does, it’ll be available to stream on HBO Max.