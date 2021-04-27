Deezer music app comes pre-installed on new Mobee-K ‘smart’ earbuds

Mobee-K’s latest pair of USB-C earbuds feature the app for music streaming service Deezer pre-installed — but it’s only meant for certain Samsung Galaxy smartphones. When a Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S21, or Z Flip owner plugs these headphones into their handset, they’ll have the opportunity to install Deezer and get a ‘unique’ experience with it.

Deezer is a music streaming service not unlike Spotify and other arguably better-known alternatives. The platform boasts a number of offerings, not the least of which is its library of 3D audio content. You can, of course, head to the Google Play Store and directly download the app that way.

However, if you pick up a pair of Mobee-K’s new USB-C earbuds, you’ll be able to skip the app store step and go straight to downloading Deezer — assuming you want it, of course. The earbuds will also work with the music streaming service you may already use, as well as any other audio applications.

There is an advantage to downloading the app this way, though — Deezer is offering customers three free months of access to its Deezer Premium or Deezer HiFi plans, the latter of which offers subscribers high fidelity audio. You’ll also get features exclusive to Samsung Galaxy device owners, including a special theme with shortcuts to the app and exclusive playlists.

The Mobee-K Smart Earphones feature an in-line remote control, as well as the built-in DAC you’d expect from a pair of USB-C earbuds. Mobee-K is offering its new audio product exclusively through Amazon starting today for an affordable $22.70 USD.