Deck-building roguelike Monster Train heads to Switch this month

Roguelikes are some of the most popular indie games around at the moment, and as the genre becomes more crowded, we’ve seen several different sub-genres sprout up. One sub-genre that’s proven to be very popular is the deck-building roguelike, the success of which was spearheaded by games like Slay the Spire. Today, we learned that one of the best deck-building roguelikes, Monster Train, is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Even better is the fact that the Switch version of Monster Train is just around the corner, with developer Shiny Shoe Games announcing a release date of August 19th today. Monster Train: First Class will run $29.99, which is five dollars more than the base game costs on Steam. It’s worth noting, however, that Monster Train: First Class comes with The Last Divinity DLC, so actually, you’re paying a little less on Switch than you would for the base game and DLC on PC.

You asked MANY times & it's coming! Monster Train arrives on Nintendo Switch on August 19th. Here's a FAQ thread chain. https://t.co/3XeOLVfNmo pic.twitter.com/chnfp3oYqI — Monster Train – Coming to Switch Aug 19th! (@TheMonsterTrain) August 5, 2021

That’s good news, as oftentimes we’ll see games get a little price hike when coming to the Switch, so it’s nice to see that’s not happening with Monster Train. In any case, Shiny Shoe Games confirmed today that the Switch version will feature cross-play between the PC and Xbox versions of the game, but unfortunately, there won’t be support for cross-saves.

In addition, Switch players will be able to play through the Community and Daily Challenges and generate and share their own challenges. Monster Train is a game about reclaiming Hell from the forces of Heaven, and you’ll do that by building decks of cards containing all different kinds of minions and monsters.

For those who enjoyed Slay the Spire, Monster Train is well worth checking out because the two titles strike similar notes while still feeling very distinct. The eShop listing for Monster Train is already live, so feel free to peruse that, but otherwise, look for the game to land on Switch on August 19th.