Death Stranding PC version delayed and it’s all COVID-19’s fault

If you were looking forward to playing the PC version of Death Stranding, we’ve unfortunately got some sour news for you: you’re going to have to wait a bit longer. Originally slated for release in June, Kojima Productions has announced that the PC version of Death Stranding has been delayed. Thankfully, the delay isn’t too severe, but like most delays we’ve seen lately, we’ve got the coronavirus outbreak to blame in this case.

Kojima Productions announced the delay on Twitter today, revealing a new release date of July 14th, 2020. Originally, the PC version was scheduled to launch on June 2nd, so this is about a six-week delay here. That’s a bit of a blow to anyone who was looking forward to the PC version, but it could have been a lot worse considering how the pandemic had brought many things to a screeching halt.

Following the temporary closure of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, we have had to delay the PC launch of DEATH STRANDING to July 14, 2020, to allow more development time amidst the current work-from-home orders in place. Thank you all for your patience and continued support!#keeponkeepingon pic.twitter.com/euOmebcdQj — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) April 21, 2020

So, that’s that: because the team at Kojima Productions is stuck working at home during this pandemic, it’s taking longer than anticipated to put the finishing touches on the PC version, which has resulted in a delay. Luckily, those buying on PC will have the option of Steam or the Epic Games Store (and other PC storefronts) from day one, as Kojima Productions has confirmed that this won’t be an Epic Store exclusive like so many other titles.

We’ll see what happens from here, but hopefully pushing the game back six weeks gives the Death Stranding team the time they need to finish up the game while working under less-than-ideal circumstances. We’ll let you know if anything new is announced, so stay tuned.