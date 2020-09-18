DC Universe will relaunch as comic subscription after HBO Max shuffle

Weeks after it was announced that DC Universe would be moving its video content to WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, the company has announced plans to relaunch the service as DC Universe Infinite, a comic book subscription service that provides users with access to the company’s vast catalog. The service will first launch in the US, but DC plans to make it available internationally, as well.

DC Universe Infinite will arrive on January 21, 2021 in the United States; it will then make its international launch in summer 2021. When it launches, the subscription service will offer users access to more than 24,000 comics, according to the company, as well as exclusive events, offline reading access, and more. New DC Comics will arrive on the platform six months after they arrive in physical stores.

The newly relaunched service will have both monthly and annual rates at $7.99/month and $74.99/year which is a slight discount compared to paying monthly. This plan will include the aforementioned comics, as well as access to original content exclusive to the platform, special offers in the DC SHOP, the opportunity to win merchandise, and similar.

The platform will be accessible on iOS and Android when it launches in a few months. Users will have the option of creating their own personal reading lists, a feature that is arguably necessary given the vast number of titles that are available.

As you’d expect, DC Universe Infinite will not include the videos that were made available under DC Universe. This is due to the deal announced last month that will move the premium video content over to HBO Max. DC Universe subscribers have more time to sign up for HBO Max for $4.99/month to continue watching their favorite shows.