DC Comics’ latest Batman/Fortnite issue offers free Deathstroke glider

DC Comics has released the fourth issue in its Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point mini-series, giving fans the latest installment in the expanded storyline, as well as a code to redeem the Deathstroke Glider for free. Only two issues remain in the series, with the fifth issue scheduled for release shortly after the next Fortnite season arrives.

Epic teamed with DC Comics to release a limited comic book series based on the event we saw in past Fortnite seasons. The storyline revolves around Batman after Agent Jones enters his dimension and brings him to the battle royale island. Batman doesn’t remember who he is or how he got to the island.

The comic books shed light on aspects of the battle royale game storyline that is missing from the actual game, giving fans more insight into the Zero Point plot. The comic books also tie into the Batman universe, which has had multiple crossovers with Epic’s hit game. The fourth issue in the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic book series was released on June 1.

As with the previous issues, the comic book — both print and digital editions — comes with a code that can be redeemed for a Fortnite in-game item. This issue comes with the Deathstroke Destroyer Glider, which goes with the Deathstroke skin that arrived in the Fortnite Item Shop on June 1. The next two issues will offer Harley Quinn’s Revenge Back Bling and the Batarang Axe Pickaxe.

Assuming you get all six issues in the comic book series and you redeem each code, you’ll unlock the Armored Batman Zero skin on July 6 when the last issue is released. The digital edition is available to paying DC Universe Infinite subscribers who are located in the US and who aren’t in the free trial period.