Darkest Dungeon, For Honor lead a calm June for Xbox Game Pass

In each of the past several months, we’ve seen a large number of games added to Xbox Game Pass. To kick off June, however, it seems that Microsoft is going to take its foot off the gas pedal a little bit. In contrast to the large number of game additions we saw in previous months, Xbox Game Pass will only see four new additions in the first half of June.

That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, of course, because quantity doesn’t always reign supreme. In any case, June’s additions kick off today, as The Wild at Heart is coming to the cloud version of Xbox Game Pass. The Wild at Heart was actually a day one release for the console and PC versions of Xbox Game Pass back in May, so now cloud players will get to check it out as well.

On June 3rd, we’ll see the addition of Ubisoft’s For Honor to the cloud and console versions of Xbox Game Pass. For Honor has been around for a while now – in fact the game celebrated its fourth anniversary in February – so this is probably good news if you’re an avid fan, as it’ll probably mean an influx of new players.

On June 8th, Backbone will hit the PC version of Xbox Game Pass, putting you in the shoes of a raccoon detective in a dystopian Vancouver that’s inhabited by animals. Finally, on June 10th, we’ll see Darkest Dungeon arrive on cloud, console, and PC, giving subscribers the chance to check out one of the most popular roguelike games around if they haven’t yet already.

Keep in mind that while this is a rather quiet start to June, we’ll likely see more games added to the service in the latter half of the month. There are several games leaving Xbox Game Pass soon as well: Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (console), Night Call (cloud, console, and PC), West of Dead (cloud, console, and PC), Wizard of Legend (cloud, console, and PC), and Observation (cloud, console, and PC). Those are all leaving on June 15th, so be sure to finish up if you happen to be in the middle of any of them.