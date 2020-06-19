Cyberpunk 2077 will get a free upgrade with PS5 compatibility

We already knew that Cyberpunk 2077 will be an Xbox Smart Delivery title – meaning that you’ll be able to buy it on Xbox One and later upgrade to the Xbox Series X version for free – but what about PlayStation 5? It turns out that a similar upgrade path will be available from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 once Sony’s next-gen console is actually on shelves. CD Projekt Red has announced that those who own the game on PS4 will receive a free update that makes it playable on PlayStation 5.

This upgrade of sorts was announced in a call [MP3] with investors yesterday, as reported by Eurogamer. While the upgrade will make Cyberpunk 2077 look better on PlayStation 5 straight away, we’ll later see a “more robust” next-generation update, which makes it sound like CD Projekt Red is planning to make fully-fledged Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of Cyberpunk 2077. That upgrade will be free to those who own the game on PlayStation and Xbox One as well.

“I can confirm this is not the final update,” CD Projekt Red’s Michal Nowakowski said during the call. “At some point we’re gonna have a, you know, more robust update for the next-gens which we’re planning to give free of charge to anybody who purchases the PS4 or Xbox One version. But in any case you will be able to play the game on the next-gens from the 19th of November when the game releases and it will look better than on the current-gens from that moment as well.”

So, it sounds like CD Projekt Red will be playable on next-gen consoles at launch through an update that will sport some visual improvements, and then later on down the road, we’ll see a more substantial update for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. As Eurogamer points out, it sounds like CD Projekt Red expects the PlayStation 5 to be available when Cyberpunk 2077 launches on November 19th, so take that as you will.

Yesterday, Cyberpunk 2077 was pushed back yet again, with CD Projekt Red delaying it from September 17th to November 19th. This isn’t the first time Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed, as it was originally slated to launch in April of this year.