Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.3 teasers reveal a trio of big changes

There’s a new update on the way to Cyberpunk 2077, but before the full patch notes arrive, CD Projekt Red is giving us a sneak peek at a few of the update’s new features. Specifically, we’re getting a glimpse at three changes that will be included in the version 1.3 update, and at least a couple of them have some pretty big implications for gameplay.

As it usually does with these sneak peeks, CD Projekt Red revealed them in an in-universe blog post that emulates a news report from N54 News. The company also provided brief YouTube videos that show off each new feature in action, comparing those features to the way things are in the current version of the game.

First off, CD Projekt Red has revealed that we’re getting a new minimap in the 1.3 update. While the minimap doesn’t look different while players are on foot, it will zoom out and put the player indicator off-center when driving a car. This, in turn, allows players to see more of the route ahead while they’re driving, giving them more time to anticipate upcoming twists and turns.

The second new feature is a change to a rather infamous story sequence that takes place at the Clouds brothel early on in the game. Without putting too fine a point on things, it should be clearer now which person you’re choosing to spend time with when you visit. You can see more in the clip embedded above.



Finally, we have a big change that makes it easier for players to respec their perks. As previewed in the video above, players no longer need to purchase a Tabula e-Rasa shard to respec their perks; instead, they just need to spend some in-game cash to do so. This should make respecing not only easier but less expensive as well.

That’s all that was revealed about Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.3 today, but the appearance of these teasers should mean that the full patch isn’t very far off. We’ll let you know when CD Projekt Red unleashes the complete patch notes for update 1.3, so stay tuned for that.