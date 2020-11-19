Cyberpunk 2077 trailer finally shows the game you’ll actually play at launch

It’s almost hard to believe, but Cyberpunk 2077 is nearly here. The game has been delayed multiple times – even once after going gold – but with no news of a fourth delay, that December 10th release date seems more like a sure thing with each passing day. Today, during the latest installment of Night City Wire, CD Projekt Red gave us another gameplay trailer for the game.

This is the second gameplay trailer we’ve received for Cyberpunk 2077 this week. The first was a trailer showing off console gameplay; specifically, we got to see how the game looks running on both an Xbox One X and an Xbox Series X.

This second trailer is a little different in composition, and can best described as an overview trailer that sets the stage for Cyberpunk 2077‘s impending release. The trailer explains what the game is all about, from combat to character development, and explores the main setting of Cyberpunk 2077: Night City.

The trailer also tells us how we fit into the story, as we’ll play as a cyber-enhanced mercenary who has stolen a prototype biochip. That chip is carrying the “digitized soul” of Johnny Silverhand, the character portrayed by Keanu Reeves. He’s looking to take revenge on the company that made the chip, and when that chip’s housing is damaged, the player character has no choice but to integrate it with their own systems – quite literally putting Silverhand in their head.

If you were excited for Cyberpunk 2077 already, this trailer will likely only make matters worse, because it does a good job of getting us set for release next month. Cyberpunk 2077 releases for a long list of platforms on December 10th, and after this trailer, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that the delays are definitely done.