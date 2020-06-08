Cyberpunk 2077 Stadia release gets some seriously bad news

Cyberpunk 2077 is definitely one of the most anticipated game releases of the year – perhaps even the most anticipated, bar none – but it looks like not everyone will get to play it at the same time. While the game is coming to PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on September 17th, Stadia subscribers who want to play the game through Google’s streaming service will have a longer wait ahead of them.

How long? We don’t know at this point – Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red briefly mentioned the difference in release dates at the tail end of a recently-published press release. “Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on 17 September 2020 for the PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4,” the company wrote. “By the end of the year the game will also make its debut on Google Stadia.”

So, Cyberpunk 2077 will definitely be on Stadia by the time we close the door on 2020, but that could mean anywhere from the end of September to the end of December, and given CD Projekt Red’s phrasing there, it’s probably safe to assume that we’ll see it closer to the end of the year than to the game’s launch on other platforms.

To be sure, this is going to be disappointing news not only for Stadia users, but for Google itself. Stadia definitely has some work to do when it comes to improving its library, and Cyberpunk 2077 is a game that could very well attract new users to the platform. With CD Projekt Red confirming that it won’t be launching on Stadia on September 17th, those users may turn to other platforms instead.

One thing is for sure: if you want to play Cyberpunk 2077 on release day, you’ll need to get it on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or PC. We’ll let you know when CD Projekt Red announces a release date for the Stadia version of Cyberpunk 2077, so stay tuned for that.