Cyberpunk 2077 refunds explained as CD Projekt Red reacts to PlayStation Store surprise

A lot of commotion has been made over the state of Cyberpunk 2077 on last-gen consoles. Not only have players lodged a number of complaints regarding a litany of performance issues on base Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles, but the refund situation on those platforms has been an absolute mess. In short: If you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 to play it on a base Xbox One or PS4, there’s a decent chance that you’ve spent the last week frustrated.

At first, it seemed that CD Projekt Red was telling disgruntled console players that they could receive a refund from their store of choice if they wanted one, suggesting that CD Projekt had worked out a special exception to Sony and Microsoft’s regular refund policies. As it turned out, that wasn’t actually the case, and for a time, Cyberpunk 2077 was still subject to the same refund rules every other game was subject to.

That all changed overnight, at least in regards to the PlayStation 4 version of the game. In a post to the PlayStation website, Sony announced that it has pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and will be offering full refunds to anyone who has purchased the game on PS4 digitally. Those who want a refund will need to head over to the PlayStation website, sign into their PlayStation accounts, and request a refund directly from Sony.

Now, CD Projekt Red has issued its own statement on the matter, saying that the decision was made to pull Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store following a “discussion with PlayStation.” The studio notes that the PlayStation 4 version will still be available at retail, and that owners of both the physical and digital versions (in the case of those who opt not to refund their digital copies) will still receive updates as CD Projekt works to fix the game.

CD Projekt Red closes its statement by saying that it is “working hard to bring Cyberpunk 2077 back to PlayStation Store as soon as possible,” without giving any kind of timeline for its return. This is a pretty big deal, because it’s rare to see platform holders pull games from their stores and offer refunds. Whether or not Microsoft will make a similar move with the Xbox version remains to be seen, but at the moment there’s been no announcement either way. We’ll let you know if that changes, so stay tuned.