Cyberpunk 2077 on Microsoft Store gets a warning, save file limits revealed

It seems that there is really no longer any hope of salvaging Cyberpunk 2077’s reputation, especially on consoles. The most damning evidence of the game’s problematic performance came from Sony who pulled out the game from the PlayStation Store in addition to refunding buyers. Microsoft hasn’t made such a bold move, at least not yet, but while it is also offering refunds, it simply slapping on a warning on its Microsoft Store for those still buying the game for the Xbox One.

The game has received mostly, but not completely, positive reviews on PCs even as the game was bombed on both PS4 and Xbox One for severe performance bugs. Microsoft, of course, carries both versions of the game on its online store so it can’t really pull it out for Xbox One without also pulling it out for Windows. Unlike Sony, it is also waiting for those promised updates that will fix the game by February 2021.

The best it can do right now seems to be to put a warning on top of the Microsoft Store page for the game. Although it probably needs to be even more visible, it states that there might be performance issues for those playing the game on Xbox One until those patches are rolled out. Microsoft’s wording seems to imply it will not always be the case but the mounting criticism and reports prove otherwise.

While consoles definitely got the short end of the stick, PC gamers aren’t exactly unaffected either. In fact, one new technical issue seems to affect all players, an issue that somehow doesn’t make sense in the first place. Apparently, the game’s save files are capped at 8MB only, and going beyond that will corrupt the file.

The save file limit is apparently put in place to discourage item duplication cheats but doesn’t take into account how crafting or breaking down materials can similarly blow up your inventory in a legitimate way. In other words, players are advised not to keep too many things in their inventory, making the save file size limit a very destructive and forced inventory management system. CD Project RED may increase that file size limit with a patch but isn’t committing to it yet.