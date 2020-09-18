Cyberpunk 2077 minimum PC specs confirmed and you may be surprised

With Cyberpunk 2077 on the horizon, CD Projekt Red has revealed the minimum and recommended PC specifications for the game. While a lot of PC gaming enthusiasts are probably hoping to have one of NVIDIA’s new RTX 30-series cards by the time Cyberpunk 2077 releases in November, stock issues on release suggest that it could be some time before most people who want to buy are able to. If stock shortages of the new RTX cards have you worried, you can check out how your current rig stacks up with the specifications below.

All told, the minimum specifications for Cyberpunk 2077 are surprisingly forgiving for a game of its scope. Gamers will want to be running either 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 10 with DirectX 12, and for the CPU, you’ll need at least an Intel Core i5-3570K or an AMD FX-8310. RAM requirements top out at a mere 8GB, while the GPU you have needs to be better than or equal to an NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB or an AMD Radeon RX 470.

Y pic.twitter.com/bhfDa51gkd — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 18, 2020

One thing to note is that CD Projekt Red recommends rolling with an SSD over and HDD, likely to cut down on loading times. Open world RPGs like Cyberpunk 2077 can go heavy on load times when stored on a regular HDD, so putting the game on an SSD should help reduce those significantly. Whichever type of storage you use, you’ll need to have 70GB free.

So, the minimum specifications for Cyberpunk 2077 aren’t that bad, but of course, most of us probably want to play Cyberpunk 2077 at more than just minimal settings. CD Projekt’s recommended system requirements are a little more demanding, though surprisingly, they’re still pretty reasonable (at least as far as the enthusiast PC crowd will be concerned). You’ll need 64-bit Windows 10, DirectX 12, either an Intel Core i7-4790 or an AMD Ryzen 3 3200G (or better), 12GB of RAM, and either an NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 Fury to meet Cyberpunk‘s recommended spec.

All in all, Cyberpunk 2077 should be able to run on a fairly wide range of PC configurations, but if you want it to run well and look pretty at the same time, you’ll obviously need at least a somewhat beefy rig. Cyberpunk 2077 is out on November 19th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, with a Stadia release slated for Q4 2020 and Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 launches following in 2021.