Cyberpunk 2077, Minecraft with RTX get new NVIDIA Game Ready Driver

For PC players here in North America, today – not tomorrow – is the day that Cyberpunk 2077 is landing. The PC version has a global unlock time of midnight GMT on December 10th, which means that those of us in the United States will get to start playing this evening. Just in time for the flood of Cyberpunk 2077 players, NVIDIA has dropped a new GeForce Game Ready Driver supporting the game, so if you’ve got an NVIDIA GPU, you’ll want to give it a download before you dive in.

That’s especially true if you happen to be running an RTX card in your rig. NVIDIA says that this driver will help out when it comes to the ray-traced shadows, reflections, ambient occlusion, diffuse illumination, and global illumination you’ll find the game. The real reason to download the driver, however, is because of NVIDIA DLSS, which “increases frame rates by up to 60% or more, depending on GPU and resolution” with all RT enabled, according to NVIDIA.

Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t the only game supported by today’s Game Ready Driver, as we’ll also see optimizations for Minecraft with RTX on Windows 10, which recently moved out of beta and into full release. Like Cyberpunk 2077, Minecraft with RTX will support NVIDIA DLSS, and NVIDIA says that the feature could “more than double your frame rate” when you turn it on.

Additionally, we’re seeing validation for five new G-SYNC displays shipping along with this driver: the Acer XV242Y, Acer XB273U NV, Gigabyte FI27Q-X, MSI MAG274R, and the Philips 275M8RZ. Finally, there are 29 new games getting one-click optimal settings with today’s driver, including Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars: Squadrons, Empire of Sin, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Genshin Impact, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Watch Dogs Legion.

So, if you’re preparing to dive into Cyberpunk 2077 tonight, you’ll probably want to grab this driver before you do. You can do that by heading over to the NVIDIA website or through the GeForce Experience app on PC.