Cyberpunk 2077 is getting its very own Netflix anime series

There’s no question that Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of the year – probably even of the generation as a whole – so it should be no surprise to see the IP spread to other formats as well. Today, Netflix and CD Projekt Red announced that they’re teaming up to make an original anime series set in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. It won’t be here for quite some time, but anime fans have reason to be excited.

Dubbed Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, this series will be produced by Japan’s Studio Trigger and directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi, who previously worked on Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, an Promare. Masahiko Otsuka – who worked on Gurren Lagann and Promare as well – will be joining Imaishi as assistant director, while Yuto Kaneko and Yoh Yoshinari, both of Little Witch Academia fame, will be heading up character design.

So, it seems that the folks behind this new Cyberpunk 2077 anime series are well-versed in the industry, which is always encouraging to see. The standalone series will include 10 episodes that tells the story of a “street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future.” That kid eventually becomes an Edgerunner, a mercenary that’s otherwise known as a Cyberpunk.

CD Projekt Red is no stranger to having its franchises up on the big screen. Netflix is currently producing a series centered on The Witcher, though the TV show is based on the books and not the video games.

We’ve got a long wait ahead of us until this anime series debuts on Netflix, as the companies today announced a release window of 2022. Cyberpunk 2077, meanwhile, is out on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 19th, 2020 after being delayed for a second time last week.