Cyberpunk 2077 global release times revealed for PC, console, Stadia

After several delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like we’re finally going to get to play Cyberpunk 2077. The game is out in a week’s time, and so far, there’s been no more talk of any more delays, which certainly makes it seem like we’re in the clear. Another thing that reinforces the notion that Cyberpunk 2077 will indeed be launching on December 10th is the fact that CD Projekt Red has shared global unlock times for the game.

When the game unlocks ultimately depends on the platform you’re playing it on. In the tweet you see embedded below, CD Projekt Red says that the game will unlock at the same time for all PC and Stadia players: midnight GMT on December 10th. That means those of us here in the US will get to start playing the PC and Stadia versions of the game on the night of December 9th, which is nice to hear.

The wait is almost over! If you're looking to play #Cyberpunk2077 as soon as it's available, here's a map with global release timings. For PC and Stadia players, the release is simultaneous and scheduled for midnight GMT, and for all console players – midnight local time. pic.twitter.com/W0QLIFAhH1 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 3, 2020

If you’re a console player, though, you’re stuck waiting until midnight local time. So, it doesn’t matter where you are in the world – if you’re playing on Xbox or PlayStation, you have to wait until the 10th to start playing.

Elsewhere in that image, we learn that pre-load for Xbox will begin at 5PM CET on Thursday, December 3rd, which is today for those who don’t have a calendar handy. PlayStation users will have to wait until two days prior to the release date to begin pre-loading the game. PC players will be able to pre-load the game beginning at 12PM CET on December 7th if they’re getting it from GOG, while Steam and Epic Store users will have to wait until 5PM CET on the same day.

It’s been a long road, but we’re here at the end of it with just a week left to go before Cyberpunk 2077 launches. This is easily the most anticipated game of the year, so we’ve certainly got our fingers crossed that it will be worth the wait.