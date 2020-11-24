Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay trailer doesn’t forget your old console

Today the official Cyberpunk 2077 YouTube channel released a gameplay trailer that includes two consoles. One console was the Sony PlayStation 5, of course, the other was… PlayStation 4 Pro. The game will run on other platforms, but the important point here is the game makers’ willingness to show how well the game performs, not only on the newest platform, but on the platform you (more than likely) already have sitting near your television at home.

The first trailer you’ll see here is the latest, the Cyberpunk 2077 PlayStation Gameplay trailer. This gameplay trailer begins with gameplay captured on a Sony PlayStation 4 Pro. Of course this capture was made by the creators of the game itself, so we can safely assume it’s the best possible view of the game on this platform, but still – even at its worst, this game looks pretty great.

The tail end of that gameplay trailer shows what the game will look like on Sony PlayStation 5. The differences aren’t gigantic – but they are big enough that you’ll likely want to consider buying a PlayStation 5 if you’re looking for the best possible console experience.

Next you’ll see the “Official Gameplay Trailer” which we can safely assume was captured on a high-powered gaming PC. This trailer shows you what the game will look like if you pull out all the stops.

Make sure you crank up the quality of the trailers above so you’ve got the vision that’s as close as possible to the original.

We’re to understand that Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10, 2020. This game’s launch was delayed several times over the past year, so there’s always, always a possibility that it’ll happen again. We’ll believe it’s out when we see the start button. Take a peek at the timeline below for more recent updates on this Keanu Reeves infused video game experience.