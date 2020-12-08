Cyberpunk 2077 epilepsy warning – CD Projekt Red promises fix

Earlier today, Game Informer published an alarming PSA regarding Cyberpunk 2077 and epileptic triggers within the game. As it turns out, there are number of epilepsy triggers present in the game, along with one that sounds rather major. Following that PSA’s publication, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has announced that it will address these issues with a new warning in the game as the development team looks at a more permanent solution.

Game Informer’s report was penned by Liana Ruppert, who says that she “suffered one major seizure and felt several moments where I was close to another one” as she played through Cyberpunk 2077. According to her report, there are several segments in the game where glitching red animations are displayed, which can be a trigger for seizures.

The major trigger for Ruppert, however, came during a Braindance sequence where the player character puts on a headset that displays “a rapid onslaught of white and red blinking LEDs, much the like the actual device neurologists use in real life to trigger a seizure when they need to trigger one for diagnosis purposes.” Once players are in the Braindance, Ruppert says that there are potentially more epilepsy triggers present as players go through the sequence.

Thank you for bringing this up. We’re working on adding a separate warning in the game, aside from the one that exists in the EULA (https://t.co/eXpPn73VSK). Regarding a more permanent solution, Dev team is currently exploring that and will be implementing it as soon as possible. https://t.co/lXFypnSit2 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 8, 2020

While CD Projekt Red notes that there is an epilepsy warning present in the game’s EULA, it isn’t likely that fans are going to encounter that before they dive into Cyberpunk 2077. In a tweet published after Game Informer ran its report, CD Projekt Red says that it will put a separate warning in the game. “Regarding a more permanent solution, Dev team is currently exploring that and will be implementing it as soon as possible,” the tweet said.

What form that permanent solution might take is unknown, but judging from Ruppert’s report, the sequences containing major triggers aren’t skippable, so adding some kind of toggle to remove the flashing red and white lights would definitely be a good start. We’ll let you know when CD Projekt Red shares more, so stay tuned.