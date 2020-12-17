Cyberpunk 2077 crossover kicks off in Death Stranding, but not for everyone

Death Stranding is a game that’s no stranger to crossovers with other titles, and the latest crossover is indeed a big one. Kojima Productions has announced a new Death Stranding crossover with Cyberpunk 2077, which adds a number of a new cosmetic items, new holograms, and even a new vehicle. Unfortunately, not everybody is going to get to experience this crossover – at least not yet.

That’s because the crossover is only live in the PC version of the game, so PS4 players are sitting this one out for now. Kojima Productions hasn’t confirmed whether this crossover will eventually make its way to PS4, and in reply to multiple Twitter users asking if it will, the company only says that it will “have more announcements coming in the near future.”

What those announcements are is really anyone’s guess at this point, but in any case, IGN has the details on what this collaboration adds to the game. Unlockable content includes a Cyberpunk-themed reverse trike, an arm cosmetic modeled after Johnny Silverhand’s robotic arm, a Trauma Team floating hologram, and a number of cosmetics including Johnny Silverhand’s sunglasses.

We’re super excited to finally announce that our #DeathStrandingPC x #Cyberpunk2077 patch is now live! Enjoy 50% off DEATH STRANDING for a limited time only.

Steam ➡️ https://t.co/EiL9liNUnb

Epic Games Store ➡️ https://t.co/9QONAG4oPThttps://t.co/haKMBsStb7 — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) December 17, 2020

The crossover also lets you hack MULE sensor poles, enemies, and vehicles to take them out of commission. While the futuristic world of Cyberpunk might clash a little bit with the post-apocalyptic one of Death Stranding, it’s hard to deny that many of these additions are pretty cool.

Kojima Productions has also put the PC version of Death Stranding on sale over on Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game is currently 50% off until December 22nd, bringing its price down to $29.99, so if you’ve had the game on your wishlist, now might be the time to pick it up.