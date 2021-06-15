Cyberpunk 2077 and the PlayStation Store are friends again

By now, most gamers are probably familiar with Cyberpunk 2077‘s rocky launch. The game’s performance on last-gen consoles led to a surge in refund requests, with Sony eventually opting to pull the game from the PlayStation Store entirely. Now, more than six months after the fact, both Sony and CD Projekt Red have confirmed that the game is coming back to the PlayStation Store later this month.

References to this were first spotted in a regulatory disclosure filed by CD Projekt before Sony confirmed with Polygon that the game is indeed making its return on June 21st, 2021. Does that mean the game is fixed? While it’s undoubtedly in a better state than it launched in, Sony did have a warning for PS4 players in the statement issued to Polygon.

“SIE can confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will be re-listed on PlayStation Store starting June 21, 2021,” a Sony spokesperson told Polygon. “Users will continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability across all platforms. SIE recommends playing the title on PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience.”

So, even though Cyberpunk 2077 is making a grand return to the PlayStation Store, PlayStation 4 owners should still expect the game to perform poorly. CD Projekt Red has delivered a couple of big patches to bolster performance, but there’s still work to be done. Indeed, outside of the two major patches it shipped at the beginning of the year, CD Projekt Red plans to spend 2021 delivering smaller updates with fixes and optimizations.

The big question is whether or not Cyberpunk 2077 will get to a truly solid state on standard PS4 and Xbox One models. For now, console players should probably stay away unless they’re on Xbox One X/PS4 Pro or current-gen consoles like PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. We’ll let you know when more about Cyberpunk 2077 is revealed, but for now, look for its reappearance on the PlayStation Store next week.