Cupcake multi-packs recalled in several states over tiny metal fragments

Select multi-pack cupcakes have been recalled across several states due to the potential presence of metal mesh wire fragments. The company elected to recall the cupcakes following an alert it received from a vendor that supplied an ingredient used to produce the cupcakes. Fortunately, the company hasn’t received any reports of injuries or other issues related to the recalled batches.

The recall comes from Flower Foods, Inc., and covers certain Tastykake cupcake products. These treats were packaged two cupcakes per packet; each box has six packets for a total of 12 cupcakes. The recalled boxes were distributed to retailers in several states, including Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington DC.

Three varieties of cupcakes were recalled: Chocolate, Creme-Filled Chocolate, and Buttercream Iced Creme-Filled Chocolate. In addition, the company says that some packets of cupcakes were sold individually. Consumers who believe they may have purchased any of the cupcakes covered by this advisory should check out the recall notice on the FDA’s website for a full list of identifying details.

Buyers can identify the recalled units by looking for the “Enjoy By” date and UPC numbers printed on the packaging. Flowers Foods says the items should be thrown away uneaten or returned to the store from which they were purchased for a refund. As well, the company is accepting calls from consumers who may have any questions.

This is the latest food recall announced by the FDA in recent days, joining a garden salad recall from Dole and other brands, as well as additional onion recall over Salmonella contamination and a recall involving Bobo’s almond butter bars over allergy risk due to undeclared peanuts.