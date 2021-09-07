Crysis Remastered is heading to Steam at long last

It’s been a long wait, but Crysis Remastered is finally making its way to Steam. Players on other platforms have had Crysis Remastered for the past year, but on PC, those who wanted to own Crysis Remastered through Steam had to wait out an Epic Games Store exclusivity deal. That deal is coming to an end, with Crytek today confirming the release date for the Steam version of Crysis Remastered.

As announced on Twitter today, Crysis Remastered will be hitting Steam on September 17th – nearly one year to the day after Crysis Remastered launched on the Epic Games Store and on consoles. The Steam page for Crysis Remastered is live now (and has been for quite some time already), though interestingly enough, the game isn’t up for pre-order at the moment.

In any case, Crytek explains on Twitter that Crysis Remastered will have a special launch discount on Steam for the first week following release. The game will be discounted by 20%, and those who already own Crysis on Steam will get an additional 30% off the price. On the Epic Games Store, Crysis Remastered runs $29.99, and that will almost certainly be the price the game launches at on Steam.

The original Crysis Remastered will be heading to Steam as Crytek prepares to launch the Crysis Remastered Trilogy elsewhere. The Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be launching on October 15th and will feature remastered campaigns from all three Crysis games. Sadly, it won’t include multiplayer from any Crysis title, so only pick up the Remastered Trilogy if you’re looking to play through the single-player Crysis campaigns again.

Like the original Crysis Remastered, it seems that the Crysis Remastered Trilogy will also be exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC, at least to start. We can probably expect a similar year-long exclusivity period of the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, so don’t be surprised if the compilation doesn’t make its way to Steam until October 2022. We’ll keep you posted on that front, so stay tuned for more.