Crysis 4 officially confirmed after nearly a decade of waiting

If you thought the recent Crysis trilogy remasters were an indication that we were heading toward the announcement of Crysis 4, it turns out you were right on the money. Crytek today confirmed that Crysis 4 is in development, almost ten years after the last game in the series initially launched. The game was revealed today with a brief teaser trailer, though unsurprisingly, details are still short at this early stage.

Crytek

Sadly, there isn’t any gameplay footage to be found in this first teaser trailer, and we’re probably not going to see any for some time to come. In a blog post today, Crytek reveals that Crysis 4 is only in early development, so that first look at gameplay is likely still a long way off.

Still, we can probably start dusting off the old jokes about needing supercomputers to run Crysis, because after a nearly 10-year hiatus for the series, it’s probably safe to assume that Crytek is going to go all out with this installment. The title of the YouTube teaser trailer reveals that Crysis 4 is just a working title for the game, but given the naming convention of the series so far, we wouldn’t be surprised to see that become the actual title at a later date.

“To everyone in our amazing Crysis community, and to all fans of the franchise all around the world: we have a special announcement to make, just for you,” Crytek wrote in its announcement post today. “It’s something you have been asking us for a long time, so it’s now finally time to confirm – yes, a new Crysis game is happening!”

The blog post goes on to say that Crytek will release more details about the game as development continues. It also reassures Hunt: Showdown players that “great things” are planned for “this year and beyond,” so it seems that the development of Crysis 4 won’t derail the ongoing roadmap for Hunt: Showdown content. Crytek even makes a call for developers to join the team and help in the development of Crysis 4, which seems to be something of a trend lately.

The last time the Crysis series saw a proper new release was in 2013 with the release of Crysis 3. We went the entire Xbox One/PlayStation 4 generation without a new Crysis game, though Crytek did remaster the original trilogy and release those games on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

There was no talk of potential release dates at all in today’s announcement post, and given that Crytek says the game is in early development, we probably shouldn’t expect any release date news for some time yet. We’ll let you know when Crytek shares more, so stay tuned.