Cruella sequel movie already in the works at Disney

Disney released its antihero movie Cruella in late May and it has already proven a success for the company. Disney reports that it is ‘very pleased’ with the movie’s success thus far, including ‘strong’ performance on the Disney+ Premier Access streaming platform. It’s no surprise, then, that Disney is already looking to the future with a sequel in the early stages of development.

Cruella is, of course, based on the character from the classic Disney animation 101 Dalmations. The character is a bit different in the live-action movie, which is now top among all of Disney’s live-action remakes in terms of popularity. Fans are introduced to young Estella as she aims to make a name for herself in the fashion industry.

Disney praised the movie in a statement to Deadline, which reports that Cruella director Craig Gillespie and the movie’s writer Tony McNamara are ‘expected’ to return for the sequel. We don’t yet know anything about the next movie and it’ll likely be a couple of years before it makes its way to theaters. In its statement, Disney said:

We are very pleased with Cruella’s box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date. The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A’s in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film.

This won’t be the only Disney live-action remake to get a sequel; both Aladdin and The Lion King are getting sequels, for example. Likewise Maleficent, which is based on the villain from Sleeping Beauty, received a sequel in 2019 titled Mistress of Evil.