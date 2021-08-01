Criminal Minds star has bad news about Paramount+ show revival

Back in February, word surfaced that the streaming service Paramount+ may revive hit drama series Criminal Minds, bringing it back from its 2020 cancelation to live on as a streaming series. All has been quiet about this plan in the months since, but now we have an update…and it’s not a positive one.

Criminal Minds was a hit CBS series that revolved around FBI behavioral analysts who used their knowledge of human psychology to profile criminals and help hunt them down. The show debuted in late 2005 and had a long run until the series finale in February 2020.

In response to a fan’s question, series star Paget Brewster, who played Emily Prentiss, one of the show’s main characters, revealed that it seems the revival won’t move ahead after all. “No, and sadly, we think it’s dead,” Brewster said in a response about the revival. “I’ll let you know if there is any progress but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer.”

Fans had hoped that Criminal Minds‘ long-term success and large fanbase would make it a prime series for Paramount+ to pick up, but sadly that may not be the case. According to Deadline, the idea for the revival revolved around one case that would be explored over a full 10 episodes.

Criminal Minds remains available to stream on Paramount+, the rebranded name for the streaming platform previously known as CBS All Access. The company hasn’t commented on the tweet, but given the amount of time that has passed, it seems the idea may have been shelved — or, at least, not have any sort of major priority behind closed doors.