Crash Bandicoot 4 now live on Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch as PC release date is revealed

Back in February, Activision revealed that it would be bringing Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time to Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. At the time of that announcement, it revealed that the console versions of the game would be releasing on March 12th – which is today for those of you without a calendar handy – but it declined to give us a release date for the PC version. Today, Activision righted that particular wrong, revealing at last when the PC version will release.

If you were worried that the PC version would lag behind the Xbox Series X, PS5, and Switch versions by a matter of months, you can breathe a sigh of relief, as Crash 4 will be on PC before we close the book on March. Activision today revealed that the PC version of Crash Bandicoot 4 will be landing on PC on March 26th – two weeks from today.

When the game launches on PC, it’ll be available exclusively though Blizzard’s Battle.net client, as most of Activision’s recent PC games have been. If you missed the official announcement back in February, the PC version will run at up to 4K resolution, but of course, that depends on your hardware. When you’re running the game at Activision’s recommended specifications – which includes an Intel Core i5-2500k/AMD Ryzen 5 1600X and NVIDIA GTX 970/AMD R9 390 along with 16GB of RAM – that’s enough to get a consistent 60 frames per second, though frame rates are uncapped on PC.

The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of the game offer similar performance, with Activision saying that the game will run at 4K60 on both consoles. On Xbox Series S, meanwhile, the game will upscale to 4K, whereas it runs at 4K natively on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Aside from an uncapped framerate, the PC version of Crash 4 has one more advantage over the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions, as it’ll be priced at $39.99 along with the Switch version. Those who own the game already on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 can upgrade to the next-gen version at no cost, but otherwise, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of the game will run $59.99.