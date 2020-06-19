Crash Bandicoot 4 leaks ahead of reported reveal next week

The Crash Bandicoot franchise has enjoyed something of a resurgence in recent years. That’s thanks to remakes of classic games bringing the old PlayStation mascot into the modern era, specifically Activision-published remakes of the original Crash Bandicoot trilogy and Crash Team Racing. Now it seems that Crash is about to star in an entirely new game called Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

Activision has already been teasing a Crash-themed announcement, but it seems that the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has spilled the beans a bit early. As spotted by Gematsu, the committee has rated the game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, publishing a description of it alongside that rating:

Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli. The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend! With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible.

So, it looks like this new game will be a time-traveling adventure, with its title serving as a reference to both that and the fact that we haven’t seen a proper Crash Bandicoot sequel in a number of years. Toys for Bob, which handled the develop duties on the recent Spyro Reignited Trilogy, will be acting as developer on this game as well.

Elsewhere on the internet, Niko Parners analyst Daniel Ahmad notes that Crash Bandicoot 4 is slated to be revealed during the Summer Game Fest on June 22nd, so it seems this listing from Taiwan’s game rating board is spoiling the reveal just a few days ahead of time. Ahmad also confirmed that there is no Switch version of the game planned, so fans of Nintendo’s hybrid console will have to sit this one out.

This was (is) going to be announced at the Summer Game Fest June 22nd showcase. https://t.co/noqhanwlaj — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 19, 2020

While a rating like this isn’t always hard confirmation that a game exists, it is generally a pretty good sign. We’ll let you know if Crash Bandicoot 4 is indeed revealed next week, so stay tuned for more.