Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time confirmed and the release date is near

As the rumors foretold, we’re getting a new Crash Bandicoot game. After Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time leaked out last week, Activision confirmed the new title today, announcing that Spyro Reignited Trilogy developer Toys for Bob will be handling the development duties on this one too. Crash Bandicoot fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on this one either, as it’ll be out later this year.

That’s good news, because as far as the mainline games are concerned, it’s been quite some time since we’ve seen a new entry in the series. Activision has confirmed that this is indeed a direct sequel to the original trilogy. You’ll be able to play as both Crash and Coco throughout the game, though Activision also says that you’ll be able to “control newly playable characters, like the cunning Neo Cortex, to gain alternative perspectives into how our bandicoot heroes are saving the world one shimmy dance at a time.”

Throughout the game, Crash and Coco will be able to utilize four Quantum Masks that have immense power. Two of those masks were revealed in today’s announcement trailer for Crash 4. The first is the the Time Mask, which will let players slow down time and focus on pulling off precise platforming tricks, while the other is the Gravity Mask, which lets players switch gravity and do platforming segments upside down.

The story, apparently, picks up where Crash Bandicoot 3 left off all those years ago, with Crash and Coco attempting to stop Neo Cortex and Dr. N. Trophy from taking over the multiverse. Given that the entire multiverse is at stake, we can expect a large variety of worlds to explore, with today’s trailer showing off a number of them.

So, there you have it: we’re getting our first proper Crash Bandicoot game in years. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be out on October 2nd, 2020 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.