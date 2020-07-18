COVID-19 vaccine candidates: Key ones to follow

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in many countries suggesting clearly that the pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down. The virus remains number one human enemy with the sole intention of finding people to infect. The only way to remain safe from the virus is to break chains of transmission by following public health principles of social distancing, washing hands frequently, wearing masks in public, and staying home when sick.

If the basics aren’t followed, there is only one way the pandemic is going to go – World Health Organization Director-General says – it’s going to continue to get worse. The US set new coronavirus record on Thursday, July 16, reporting over 77,000 new cases on a single day, while the number of deaths was the highest since June 10 at 969. As coronavirus cases continue to spike in many nations, it is important to reach a suitable solution where the contagious virus can be controlled without shutting down lives through lockdowns, which has detrimental impact on economies and poses social and cultural challenges.

This is why many of us have our hopes pinned on an effective vaccine, while still following protocols to deescalate the transmission and save lives. Many governments and regulatory bodies are hopeful that because of the fast-tracked vaccine development process (made possible by unprecedented public-private partnerships), by the end of this year or the beginning of 2021, we could have one or even more vaccines in the market.

Reportedly, thousands of researchers worldwide are working on over 150 vaccines – none of these approved for human use– but the researches are advancing rapidly. About 23 vaccine candidates are already being tested on humans in projects around the world. That said, where exactly are we with an effective vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 – the virus causing the coronavirus pandemic – and, which ones are front-runners in the supposed race to save humanity?

Speeding up vaccine development

Researches worldwide are working around the clock to find a vaccine – to protect people before they’re exposed to SARS-CoV-2. When available, such a vaccine would protect both the healthy vaccinated person and people around, as the virus will not be able to infect the person, which means it will not be passed on in the community.

In normal scenario – vaccines like drugs – have to undergo years of testing and clinical trials before being available in the market. With gravity of coronavirus, the case is different. Scientists are optimistic to develop a vaccine by the end of the year – for this, they believe a “human challenge trial” is the best way forward. It could fast-track the vaccine clinical trials and potentially save a lot of valuable time.

Human challenge trial requires healthy volunteers who are given the potential vaccine. They are then either infected with the virus intentionally or are left to acquire the virus naturally. Researchers track how the person is responding and how the vaccine has been able to protect. While there is no provision for such trial in many countries including the US; allegedly, about 30,000 volunteers in over 140 countries have signed up to be part of the study.

Since we still know very little about coronavirus and who can be infected by it, challenge trials hang in the balance. Given the scope of the pandemic, such trials may eventually happen – “WHO with its ethical acceptability of COVID-19 human challenge studies” is already prepared for such unfolding of events.

Possibility of such studies to accelerate research is garnering support from Nobel laureates as well. Some of them believe, healthy individuals will be involved in the trials and data from around the world suggests that mortality in COVID-19 is mainly seen in elderlies and people with underlying medical conditions. Prominent names argue that the risk in healthy individuals is low, but the benefits will be in the interest of society at large.

Vaccines in trials and worth following

Amid the long list of vaccines in clinical trials, three candidates are ahead of the others to try and stop COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected over 35 million people and claimed more than half a million lives. These candidates – AZD1222 by AstraZeneca and The University of Oxford; mRNA-1273 by Moderna; and Pfizer and BioNTech’s BNT162 – have also been selected by the US government for funding for Phase 3 trials under Operation Wrap Speed (government initiated public-private partnership for accelerating development-distribution of COVID-19 vaccines).

The Federal government of US will fund Moderna’s mRNA-1273 this month. The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca’s AZD1222 and BNT162 by Pfizer and BioNTech will be funded under Operation Ward Speed in August and September respectively.

According to the Lancet Medical Journal, the data of early-stage human trials of the AZD1222 is likely to be published on July 20. The Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine candidate is already in Phase 3 clinical trials in Brazil; it has shown encouraging immune response in trials, which sets it on the way to be one of the most potent substances to protect against COVID-19.

Moderna was first to begin human trials of a vaccine against COVID-19 in March 2020. Almost four months since, American Biotech firm’s experimental vaccine has in early-stage testing showed “safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers.” Reportedly, mRNA vaccine is to begin Phase 3 trial on July 27. Volunteers given two doses of the vaccine showed higher levels of antibodies for the virus than average levels in patients recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, China has given go-ahead for early-stage human tests of BioNTech and Pfizer’s BNT162, the coronavirus vaccine candidate which is likely to seek regulatory approvals by the end of this year. BNT162 has shown promising results against COVID-19 in early human trials.

Other similar developments

In another development this week, Russian trials of coronavirus vaccine, developed by Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, on volunteers has shown initial success. After 28-days under observation, first group of volunteers has been discharged from Russian military hospital on July 15 and the second group will discharge on July 20. Volunteers will come back for further resting after 42 days of their first vaccination.

In China, the country from where the pandemic started, national company CanSino Biologics in collaboration with the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology is reportedly working on a vaccine that showed promising initial results but no documented evidence is available. It has however been approved for military use in the country, information on further distribution is scanty though.

Governments, public officials and World Health Organization itself have repeatedly hinted that the pandemic is not likely to end – and life is not expected to return to normal – until there is an effective vaccine against COVID-19. However, even after a vaccine has been approved, many countries will confront the challenge of producing enough of it for their entire populations.