Costco recalls thousands of wood shower benches after multiple injuries

Tens of thousands of classy-looking teak wood shower benches have been recalled due to numerous reports of them falling apart, including a few incidents that resulted in injuries. The recall was published by the US Consumer Protection Safety Commission, which reports that there have been 81 reports related to the benches falling apart, breaking, or otherwise collapsing when used.

The particular Ivena-brand shower benches that were recalled were exclusively sold at the big-box retailer Costco, according to the recall announcement. The model is a 20-inch teak shower bench featuring a seat, shelf, and padded feet. Consumers who may have purchased a recalled unit can check using the item’s number and UPC.

The recall is due to the aforementioned reports of the bench failing to withstand being sat on; one person reported suffering from a fractured tailbone as a consequence, according to the advisory, while some other suffered bruises, body aches, and headaches. The items were sold across the US both in stores and through the Costco website.

The products were sold for $80 to $90 (depending on whether purchased in-store or online) from October 2018 through June 2021. Anyone who owns one of these recalled shower benches is advised to immediately stop using it and instead return it to Costco for a full refund. The retailer says it is contacting its buyers directly, as well.

If you believe you have one of these shower benches, head over to the US CPSC website for the item number and UPC covered by the recall. The identifying details can be found on the product’s packaging.