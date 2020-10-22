Corsair HS75 XB next-gen console headset has a surprise for existing Xbox owners

With the launch dates of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 quickly approaching, we’re naturally seeing a number of companies announce accessories that are compatible with these new consoles. Today it’s Corsair’s turn, as the company has revealed its new HS75 XB Wireless Gaming Headset. Not only is this new headset compatible with Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs, but it’ll also work with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S when those consoles launch on November 10th.

Corsair says that the HS75 XB headset is made using “custom-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers,” and that this is the company’s first headset to support Dolby Atmos spatial sound. The headset also has a detachable, uni-directional mic, so the hope it seems is that the mic picks up your voice clearly while minimizing other sounds from your surrounding area.

Connectivity options are more than just a footnote here too, as Corsair says that you’ll be able to pair the headset with your console using Xbox Wireless tech, thus eliminating the need for a wireless receiver on console. On Windows, however, you’ll need an Xbox Wireless Adapter to use the headset, so that’s something to keep in mind if you’re considering picking this up primarily for PC use.

Corsair says that the battery in this headset is good for 20 hours on a single charge, and that the headphones have a wireless range of 30 feet. Interestingly, Corsair’s announcement today didn’t reveal any pricing info – we instead have to head to the Corsair website, where we learn that the HS75 XB headset will set you back $149.99.

That certainly isn’t chump change, but that seems like a fairly common price point for more premium gaming headsets. If that price point isn’t enough to dissuade you, then you can find the HS75 XB headset at Corsair’s website and at Corsair’s “worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors” beginning today.