Coronavirus stalls production on dozens of major TV shows

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has caused production on dozens of major television shows to be temporarily suspended or, in some cases, canceled entirely. Some shows will premiere at later dates than originally anticipated as a result of the delays, according to a new report, underscoring the effect this outbreak is having on the TV industry.

The TV production standstill has hit both the United States and Canada, according to recent reports from The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline. Shows at NBC, CBS, ABC, The CW, FX, HBO, AMC, TBS, Epix, Bravo, TNT, Netflix, Apple TV+, CBS All Access, Quibi, Amazon and more have been impacted by this change.

A number of big and familiar shows have been hit by these changes, including Netflix’s Stranger Things and Grace and Frankie, Amazon’s The Wheel of Time and Carnival Row, Apple’s Little America and The Morning Show, AMC’s The Walking Dead, FX’s Snowfall and Fargo, and more.

The production delays are impacting reality television and talk shows in addition to scripted content, according to Deadline. For example, Comedy Central has been hit by a production shutdown for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, plus filming has been delayed for shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Impacted reality television includes American Ninja Warrior and The Bachelorette; these are joined by other unscripted shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The Amazing Race.