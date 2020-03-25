Coronavirus outbreak is bad news for your broken Nintendo Switch

If you’ve got a Switch or a 3DS that’s in need of repair, it looks like you won’t be getting it fixed anytime soon. Nintendo has shut down its repair centers in the Americas in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. That, of course, means that there’s no word on when they might reopen, and given the unpredictable nature of this pandemic, it could be quite some time before we see that happen.

While no one is going to argue with Nintendo’s decision to shut down repair centers in the name of slowing the spread of coronavirus, this has some big implications for those who need a repair. If you’ve just recently sent in an item for repair, it may be returned to you as undeliverable.

If your console arrived at Nintendo’s repair centers before this shut down was announced – or indeed, if Nintendo was already working on your repair – you’ll have to wait until the repair centers open again to get your console or handheld back. Undoubtedly, this shut down is most inconvenient for those who were waiting on a repair to be completed.

If, on the other hand, you’ve created a repair order but haven’t sent your console in yet, Nintendo explains that your order will remain open for 180 days. Once Nintendo’s repair centers reopen, you’ll be able to send in your console or handheld using the same order, assuming that they reopen within that six month window. Nintendo will also honor warranties that expire while repair centers are closed, so those with warranties that are about to expire can breathe a sigh of relief.

Nintendo says that it will update the page we linked above when repair centers reopen, so keep an eye on that for more information. We’ll be on the lookout for more as well, and we’ll update you when Nintendo shares some news.