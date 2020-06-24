Cool Land Rover Defender roof tent costs nearly $3500

It’s only been a few weeks since the 2020 Land Rover Defender made its way back to the United States. The Defender has some very cool accessories, and Land Rover has announced a new one that’s available in the UK. It’s unclear if buyers in the US have the opportunity to buy the new roof tent as an official accessory. Land Rover and Autohome teamed to develop the roof tent for the Defender that’s able to be put up in seconds.

Deploying the tent requires a latch on the rear of the fiberglass shell to be opened, and the lid pushed open slightly. After that, the gas hinges takeover to deploy the tent completely. The Defender roof tent has an intuitive design that is made from premium materials that Land Rover says were proven in the harshest of climates.

The tent was designed for those who intend to use the Defender in the wild, and need a place to sleep during their adventures. It’s able to sleep two adults comfortably and has a full-size luxury cotton mattress inside. The roof tent also comes with pillows, an interior LED light, and a stowage bag.

Users can access the tent from either side of the vehicle and includes an extendable aluminum access ladder that can be stored in the included stowage back inside the tent when not in use. When not in use, the tent folds flat for stability and aerodynamics. The tent measures 2.3m long, 1.3m wide, and 1.5m high.

Anyone interested in the tent can purchase it from Land Rover retailers or the Autohome website for €3,081.96 RRP excluding VAT. That price equates to about $3500 in the US as of writing. For those wondering, the Defender has a maximum payload of 900 kg and a static roof load of 300 kg.