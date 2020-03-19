Continental 3D automotive display needs no glasses

Continental has announced the launch of a new 3D display that needs no glasses aimed directly at the automotive market. The display is a volume-production part that uses autostereoscopic 3D technology that will be used in the HMC Genesis GV80 high-line variant. The display screen features three-dimensional scales, pointers, and objects. For instance, the screen could display a stop sign warning in the driver’s line of sight.

The display uses parallax barriers, which are slanted slats that divide the image for the viewer allowing two different, slightly offset views for the right and left eye resulting in a three-dimensional image. The system has an interior camera able to detect the driver’s line of sight and adjust the 3D views for precise head position.

To prevent distraction, the camera also has attention detection able to identify moments of driver distraction and fatigue. Continental says that its system is designed to ensure that the driver is not overloaded with the information provided by the advanced driver assistance systems, conventional displays, communication services, and infotainment systems.

Continental is also talking up some technology it’s working on for the future, including a Cross Domain Hub. That product is a high-performance computer and the basis for the Continental 3D display used in the HMC Genesis. The tech allows all screens of the vehicle to be integrated into a single unit.

Continental also wants front and back seat occupants to enjoy the 3D experience. It’s developing a new 3D display that’s based on natural 3D Lightfield Technology. The technology would need no cameras to detect head movement and would require no 3D glasses. It can allow passengers to do all sorts of things in the car, including shopping, playing augmented reality games, watching 3D movies, or participating in videoconferences.