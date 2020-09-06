Comixology surprises readers by making all Black Panther comics free

Amazon-owned comic book platform Coximology has surprised readers by quietly making all of its Black Panther titles available for free. It’s unclear when the change arrived and how long it will last — it doesn’t appear that Coximology has advertised the new discount. The change recently came to public attention on social media, where multiple users reported seeing the new price tag.

The Marvel character Black Panther was created by iconic duo Stan Lee and Jack Kirby with an initial appearance in 1966. The fictional character and his alter-ego T’Challa were most recently depicted by the late actor Chadwick Boseman, who died on August 28 from cancer. It’s unclear whether his untimely passing played a role in Comixology’s decision to make the comic books free.

Attention to the sale largely came from a Reddit post on the subreddit /r/Comicbooks, where a user noted that all of the Black Panther titles on Comixology are free. A look at the platform reveals that they’re still free as of midday on Sunday, September 6, but it’s unclear how long they’ll remain that way.

Dozens of these comic books dating back decades are available for free; users would otherwise typically pay between $1.99 and $3.99 for each digital issue, making this a great opportunity to become familiar with the character and his universe.

Comixology is one of the best-known digital comic books platforms, one that now operates as an Amazon subsidiary. Users can browse titles, purchase digital copies, and sign up for an Unlimited subscription priced at $5.99/month. With the latter option, users get access to around 25,000 comic books from a variety of publishers, including Marvel, DC, and Dark Horse.