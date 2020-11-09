Comcast’s new Self Protection plan offers cameras and Xfinity integration

Comcast is offering its customers a new home security package that offers the hardware and software necessary to protect their homes. The new offering is only available for Xfinity Internet customers who have the xFi Gateway, according to the company, which bills its Self Protection as a high-quality offering for those who aren’t interested in professionally installed and monitored alternatives.

The Comcast Self Protection home security offering is available for $10 per month without a contract, according to Comcast, which announced the new subscription on Monday. The plan includes home security cameras and continuous monitoring as part of the fee, which Comcast pointing out that the seven days of continuous monitoring provides access to full video, not just clips of notable events.

Comcast offers many of the features available through competing services and platforms, including highlights of ‘key moments’ in videos, as well as the ability to watch videos on one’s TV and mobile phone alerts when an activity or person is detected. In addition, users can scrub back through old footage in search of whatever they may be interested in.

Comcast says there are also a number of convenient features available as part of its Self Protection that distinguishes the plan from standalone platforms, including the ability to control cameras with the Xfinity Voice Remote, remotely pause the cameras’ access to the WiFi network, auto-connecting to one’s WiFi network, and protection by xFi Advanced Security.

As for the hardware, Comcast says the security cameras offered as part of Self Protection can be used indoors and outdoors, and that they feature HD video recording with night vision support. Up to four cameras can be used as part of a Self Protection plan; customers have the option of buying the cameras outright for $120 each, as well, with Comcast offering a monthly device payment of $5/month for 24 per camera.

Self Protection is an alternative to Comcast’s Xfinity Home service, which is professionally installed and monitored.