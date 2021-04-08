Comcast Xfinity Flex gets support for Discovery+ streaming service

Xfinity Flex, Comcast’s 4K set-top box, now supports Discovery+, the standalone streaming service from Discovery Network. In addition, the company says that Comcast will soon roll out support for the streaming service on its X1 platform, making it directly accessible to Xfinity TV subscribers.

Discovery+ is a standalone streaming service that provides users with access to Discovery’s video archives, as well as current shows and some exclusive originals. Users are able to watch shows from across the Discovery channel lineup, including content from Travel Channel, TLC, ID, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Animal Planet, and more.

According to the company, the streaming platform has more than 55,000 episodes across its show lineup, including channels from older seasons of current shows and its classic series. At this point in time, Discovery has more than 50 original shows for its streaming service on top of exclusive content.

The Comcast support for Discovery+ will include the ability to access the service using the Xfinity Voice Remote. Of course, you’ll need to sign up for Discovery+ in order to access it on Xfinity X1 and Flex; the plan costs $4.99/month with an ad-free option that costs a bit more at $6.99/month.

As part of this new offering, Discovery says its MotorTrend and Food Network Kitchen apps are also now available on Comcast’s Flex streaming box and will soon be available on the Xfinity X1 platform.