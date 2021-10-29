Comcast plans to add Apple TV+ support to select cable devices

Comcast has revealed plans to add Apple TV+ streaming service support to some of its cable devices — and in return, Apple will add the service provider’s Xfinity Stream app to its Apple TV devices. The news arrived today as part of a larger announcement about Comcast’s third-quarter financial results, which includes $30.3 billion in revenue. That represents an 18.7-percent revenue increase, with the past nine months representing an overall revenue of $86 billion for Comcast, outperforming its 2020 financials.

Though the service provider’s Q3 announcement doesn’t include mention of the plan, Variety reports that Comcast CEO Brian Roberts revealed the upcoming Apple TV+ support during the company’s earnings call. Apple’s streaming service app will be available on Comcast’s XClass TVs, Xfinity X1 devices, and Flex.

On the other hand, the Xfinity Stream app and Sky Go app will be made available on Apple TV streaming devices. Comcast didn’t offer a specific date for when consumers can expect these changes, stating only that it’ll happen in the “coming months.”

The new partnership underscores Apple’s decision to make its streaming service available on a variety of third-party devices, increasing its consumer reach and giving its original content a greater shot at competing with larger, more established competitors like Netflix and Prime Video.

Apple TV+ is already available on the company’s own devices, including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, as well as popular third-party platforms like Amazon’s Fire TV, Roku boxes, sticks, and smart TVs, plus Samsung Smart TVs.

The streaming service is priced at $4.99/month, making it one of the cheapest platforms currently available. The company is still offering its three-free-months promo with the purchase of an Apple device, plus there’s the Apple One bundle with TV+, Apple Music, iCloud+, Apple Arcade, News+, and Fitness+ for $14.95/month.