Clubhouse Clips and Replays try to get ahead of its rivals

Almost like a one-hit-wonder, Clubhouse’s prestige seems to have started waning now that Facebook and Twitter are also in the running. Of course, there are still many creators and users who prefer to keep their content away from those social media giants, but they are also searching for more features and more control over their live sessions. That’s fortunately coming in the latest set of features for Clubhouse, including one that could prove to be quite controversial.

A much-requested feature is the ability to make live sessions available even when they’re no longer live. Starting October, Clubhouse will roll out a new Replays feature that will allow other users to discover past rooms and for creators to download the audio recording of a session to share with others. This, however, only works if Replays is switched on before a room actually starts.

A slightly more complicated feature is Clips, which will let listeners snip the past 30 seconds of a live room to record it for posterity or share it with others. While this will help Clubhouse users advertise rooms and the network, it could also be open for abuse. The clips, for example, could be taken out of context and spread misinformation.

That’s why Clubhouse is taking a more cautious approach in rolling out the feature, which is only available to a small group of creators. It’s also completely unavailable for private rooms, but they are enabled by default on public rooms. In the latter case, the room’s owners can decide whether they want the feature enabled or disabled at any point in time.

Clubhouse is also rolling out less contentious features, like a Universal Search that now finally lets you search rooms, too. Android users are also being given a bonus treat in the form of Spatial Audio, which would still require some compatible hardware, like headphones that support spatial audio technologies.