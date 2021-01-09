Classic horror movies will be free to stream on YouTube for one week

The YouTube channel “Fear: The Home of Horror” will offer up some classic horror movies from Universal Pictures starting on January 15, and they’ll be free to stream in their entirety for one week. All seven movies are from the 1930s and 1940s, including hits like Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein and the 1932 version of The Mummy.

If you’re still stuck at home due to the pandemic and find yourself weary of all the modern, loud, and flashy movies on streaming services, these old horror classics will be a nice change of pace. According to NME, the YouTube channel will make the following movies available for free:

– Dracula (1931)

– Frankenstein (1931)

– The Mummy (1932)

– The Invisible Man (1933)

– Bride Of Frankenstein (1935)

– The Wolf Man (1941)

– Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)

“Fear: The Home of Horror” channel is full of lengthy classic horror movie previews, as well as some interesting educational content like the history of certain films. As well, fans can find some side-by-side comparisons of these classics with some of their more modern remakes, such as The Invisible Man.

During this time, viewers who like what they see will have the option of purchasing digital copies of classic movies at a discounted rate; they’re available through NBCUniversal’s ‘Buy Classic Monsters’ website, which sells the content on a variety of platforms like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play.

You’ll be able to watch the free movies on the “Fear: The Home of Horror” channel here.