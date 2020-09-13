Clash of Clans gets official story expansion with Lost & Crowned short

Supercell, the company behind mega-hit mobile games Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, has released an official short video that expands the game’s universe. Called Lost & Crowned, the video is fairly long at 12 minutes and may be the first of an expanding array of content set in the fictional universe. The video follows ‘fan fiction’ short Clash-A-Rama.

Unlike the Clash-A-Rama series, which is a 2D animation that doesn’t originate from Supercell, the new Lost & Crowned is an official production with smooth 3D graphics. The video is humorous, featuring the various array of characters from the game set in various structures.

We see skeleton guards barely getting to work on time, then sneaking into the treasury, with one stealing the king’s crown and the other trying to get it back. This sets off a chain of unfortunate but amusing problems, triggering security measures, catching the palace on fire, and more.

The short has the polish and feel of something you’d expect from Pixar or Dreamworks, teasing players with the potential for an expanded universe of content. Though the short only recently premiered on September 11, it already has nearly 28 million videos, including a considerable amount of praise from players who are asking for additional videos.

Supercell doesn’t have any bigger announcements to make about expanded universe content at this time, it told The Verge, but it isn’t hard to imagine the company releasing additional shorts in the future — or, perhaps, a feature-length animated movie considering how massively popular the two games are.