Civilization VI arrives on Android after a very long wait

Civilization VI first launched on PC and Mac in 2016, and in the four years since then, we’ve seen it come to a bunch of other platforms. The game launched on iPad in 2017, on iOS and Switch in 2018, and then on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in 2019. Firaxis and Aspyr – the company that largely handles the porting duties for Civ VI – have covered a lot of ground in these four years, but eagle-eyed readers (or those who read the title) will see there’s a platform missing from that lineup: Android.

That’s all changing today. Almost two full years after its general iOS release, Civilization VI has come to Android devices. That means Civilization VI is now available on pretty much all modern platforms. It also means that those of you who are addicted to Civilization VI on PC now have a multitude of options when it comes to playing the game on the go.

The Android version of Civilization VI uses the same monetization scheme as the iOS version does. You can play the first 60 turns of a match for free, and after that, you’ll be prompted to buy the full game to continue playing. In other words, you get play for free just long enough to get invested before the game asks you to pay up.

The Android version costs $19.99, which is a significant amount less than the $60 the PC version is normally priced at. Once you’re in the game, you have the option of buying Civilization VI‘s two expansions – Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm – as in-app purchases for $29.99 and $39.99 respectively. Various Civilization and Scenario packs are also available as in-app purchases, with prices ranging from $4.99 to $8.99.

So, after waiting two long years, Android users finally have the chance to play Civilization VI. The game is available today from the Google Play Store [download] so if you’re a fan of turn-based strategy games, give it a download and take it for a spin.