Cinnamon study finds powerful stabilizing effect on risky blood sugar

Cinnamon has been the subject of a number of studies over the years, including ones evaluating it for its potential to help control blood sugar levels. The latest research on this topic comes from a study recently published by the Endocrine Society, which reports that adding cinnamon to a prediabetic person’s diet can help stabilize their blood sugar levels within several weeks.

The new study involved a randomized clinical trial that included a total of 51 participants who had been diagnosed with prediabetes. This condition impacts tens of millions of people in the United States and involves higher than normal blood sugar levels — but ones that are still below the threshold of what would be considered diabetes.

Prediabetes indicates the need for intervention, a process that typically includes lifestyle modifications — eating fewer carbohydrates and refined sugar, increasing physical activity, and similar things. The goal is to improve the body’s ability to respond to glucose, resulting in the proper management of blood sugar levels.

Past research has indicated cinnamon may improve insulin resistance — the new study tested this by giving participants 500mg of cinnamon three times a day for 12 weeks. In comparison to those who were given a placebo, the study found that cinnamon improved fasting glucose levels in prediabetic patients, improving how their body responded to meals containing carbs.

None of the participants experienced side effects or any ‘adverse events,’ according to the study, which indicates that additional research on this potential benefit is reasonable. It’s important to note that there’s more than one type of cinnamon and that Ceylon cinnamon is the variety recommended for consumption in high doses — it lacks coumarin, a chemical that can damage the liver in larger doses. As always, it’s important to talk to one’s doctor about potential supplementation.