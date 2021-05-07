Chromebook docking stations are coming to support work from home

Chromebooks have been recorded to have had a growth spurt since last year, perhaps brought about by work from home and remote schooling arrangements. Of course, using laptops at home isn’t new for Windows and Mac users but Chrome OS is relatively still new to this use case. That use case often involves tethering the notebook down with external displays and peripherals, something that a new generation of docking stations that Work with Chromebooks will be attempting to address.

Although called “docking stations” most of these accessories come in boxes, big or small, that connect to laptops or even desktops via a USB-C cable. Almost like overgrown and more multi-functional USB hubs, these docking stations provide not only more USB ports but also HDMI ports to connect a display or two. Some even have Ethernet ports for when a cable is still a lot faster than your Wi-Fi.

There is no shortage of these docking stations in the market, of course, and some are already known to work with Chromebooks anyway. What Google is pushing now, however, are certified “Works with Chromebook” docking stations that are guaranteed to work with Chrome OS. Of course, these also work with Windows and macOS so you’re basically getting a 3 for 1 accessory.

Works with Chromebook, however, also adds some guarantees coming from Google and manufacturers. The docks get automatic firmware updates along with Chrome OS updates, for example. More importantly, however, Google is positioning these certified accessories as something employers and businesses can rely on in a more formal enterprise arrangement.

Chromebook docking stations will be announced in the coming months but two accessory makers have already announced theirs. Targus and Hyper have revealed several options, depending on need and budget, and they will soon be joined by Acer and Belkin, just to name a few.