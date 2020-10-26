Chrome OS Dark Mode is finally coming really soon now

Dark mode was a big thing in the computing industry in the past few years. “Was” because almost all major platforms have already implemented it, one way or another, except Google’s Chrome OS. Just like with the Chrome browser itself, Chrome OS’s support for light text and content over dark backgrounds has not been consistent or complete. That may no longer be the case soon as Google has started rolling out an in-progress dark mode implementation, now available to more adventurous Chrome OS users.

It may seem like a simple switch to users, but there’s a reason why dark mode isn’t that easy to implement. This is especially true when it comes to changing the way Web-based content is displayed since it is outside of the direct control of platform and browser makers. Still, it has been a long time coming and Chrome OS’ dark mode might finally be landing in a few releases.

Chrome OS has actually had support for dark themes but those only applied to a few UI elements, particularly the launcher and the apps shelf. The rest of the OS remained bright but, thanks to Android Police’s sleuthing, new flags in the Canary version of the operating system finally turns off the lights. Well, almost all the lights since there are still some parts that remain bright, particularly the window title bar of many apps.

Some might wonder what the fuss is all about with what some may consider just a visual change. Dark mode, however, has been proven to be easier on the eyes, especially when working in dimly-lit environments. It definitely goes a long way in increasing the software’s accessibility and usability for many users.

That said, Chrome OS’ full dark mode is clearly still a work in progress. At the moment, it’s only available on the Canary version and only if you enable certain flags, at your own risk, of course. Hopefully, developers will be able to iterate on the feature quickly considering how long users have been requesting it for years now.