Chrome 88 brings improved password security and management

Although there is no shortage of password managers promising better protection for online accounts and apps, that often means you will have another piece of software to maintain and mind apart from your web browser. Modern browsers, of course, now have their own password management systems that does pretty much the same things, just for website and web apps. With Chrome version 88, however, Google is stepping up the security game with additional features to its password protection that will let users know if they’re not applying best security practices.

Google has constantly been beefing up its built-in password manager with some features you’d be hard-pressed to find elsewhere. Its biggest is perhaps Chrome’s ability to detect if the password you used may have been part of some past data breach, a feat that’s easy to pull off if you’re Google.

With Chrome 88, it is also allowing users to check the strength of stored passwords. Often, we use easy to remember passwords that are also unfortunately easy to guess as well and Chrome can now point out which ones might turn into security liabilities.

These warnings are well and good but if you have dozens of such compromised or weak passwords, fixing those problems can be a daunting chore that will discourage most users from securing their accounts. Dedicated password managers often make this process easy and Chrome is now following suit. Now you’ll be able to edit your passwords all in one place without having to jump back and forth between Settings pages.

Chrome 88 has started rolling out but, as always, it might take some time before they reach users. Android, in particular, might be a bit late to the party as some password management features will only be coming later rather than sooner.